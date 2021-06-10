CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe
Features in this issue
Amsterdam to open environmental talks with datacentres
City authorities and datacentre operators will open dialogue about sustainable datacentre industry expansion in the Dutch capital
How far has open banking come in Europe?
Open banking is a relatively new concept, having come into effect in Europe only in the last couple of years. So what is the state of play?
Anti-food-waste app Karma taps up Google Cloud to power global expansion plans
Swedish startup Karma is on a mission to help consumers and businesses across the globe fight food waste, and it has enlisted the Google Cloud Platform to help it achieve its goal