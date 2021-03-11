CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW Europe: Nordic tech startups create blueprint for post-Covid working environment
Business can learn lessons from Nordic tech startups to prepare employees to return to the office after Covid restrictions end. Also read why Netherlands police need a training ‘roadmap’ to get them up to speed to tackle cyber crime.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Prepare for bringing people back to the office with the Nordic tech startup blueprint
Business can learn lessons from Nordic tech startups to prepare employees to return to the office after Covid restrictions
-
Digital knowledge must be integral part of Dutch police training
Research reveals gaps in digital knowledge among Netherlands police, with calls for a training ‘roadmap’ to get officers up to speed to tackle cyber crime
-
Grindr complaint results in €9.6m GDPR fine
Norway’s data protection authority plans to apply a fine totalling 10% of LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr’s revenues over its data sharing practices