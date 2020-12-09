CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe
The organisers of this year's Tour de France worked with technology services company NTT in partnership with Amaury Sport Organisation to provide what they described as an “enhanced experience” for race fans who could not be at the roadside because of Covid restrictions. Also read why Deutsche Bank has agreed to sell its retail banking IT operation to one of its main IT suppliers for a token €1. Read the issue now.
Tour de France 2020 fans to get virtual experience delivered by NTT
This year’s Tour de France was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. IT services company NTT has teamed up with event organiser ASO to offer a virtual experience to fans who cannot be at the roadside
Deutsche Bank to sell retail banking IT unit to TCS for €1
Deutsche Bank has agreed to sell its retail banking IT operation to one of its main IT suppliers for a token €1
Nordic countries in denial over IT industry equality
Arriving in Denmark to find she was the only woman on a computer science master’s course was a shock to Plamena Cherneva