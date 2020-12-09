CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

CW Europe: Tour de France fans get a virtual experience

The organisers of this year's Tour de France worked with technology services company NTT in partnership with Amaury Sport Organisation to provide what they described as an “enhanced experience” for race fans who could not be at the roadside because of Covid restrictions. Also read why Deutsche Bank has agreed to sell its retail banking IT operation to one of its main IT suppliers for a token €1. Read the issue now.