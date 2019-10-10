CW+ Premium Content/CW Middle East
CW Middle East: Saudi banks trial biometrics in ATMs
Saudi banks trial blockchain-based identity technology at ATMs
Biometric and blockchain technologies are being used in tandem to provide ID verification at Saudi Arabian cash machines
First government organisation in Bahrain migrates to Amazon Web Services
Sovereign wealth fund’s internal IT team handled migration process, which has slashed the organisation’s technology operational costs
Interview: Yasmeen Al Sharaf, head of fintech and innovation unit, Central Bank of Bahrain
Yasmeen Al Sharaf heads up financial technology strategy at Bahrain’s central bank, which is on a mission to grow and diversify the sector in the Middle East island state