CW+ Premium Content/CW Middle East
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW Middle East: Digital leads the way for Abu Dhabi oil giant
The state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) is transforming its business through digital projects that range from deciding where to drill for oil and gas, to helping the company decide where to sell its final products. Also find out in this issue why the UAE is setting up a university dedicated to artificial intelligence, and read an interview with Mohamed Sater, head of IT at Bahrain sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Interview: Abdul Nasser Al Mughairbi, head of digital, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
Abdul Nasser Al Mughairbi is leading digital developments at Abu Dhabi's state-owned oil giant
-
Abu Dhabi AI university is key to UAE’s future as the oil dries up
Abu Dhabi’s fledgling artificial intelligence university is part of a highly ambitious 30-year plan to transform the UAE’s economy and culture
-
CIO interview: Mohamed Sater, head of IT at Mumtalakat
Mumtalakat’s head of IT, Mohamed Sater, is modernising the IT infrastructure of the organisation through cloud computing