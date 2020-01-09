CW+ Premium Content/CW Middle East

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

CW Middle East: Digital leads the way for Abu Dhabi oil giant

The state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) is transforming its business through digital projects that range from deciding where to drill for oil and gas, to helping the company decide where to sell its final products. Also find out in this issue why the UAE is setting up a university dedicated to artificial intelligence, and read an interview with Mohamed Sater, head of IT at Bahrain sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat.