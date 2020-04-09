CW+ Premium Content/CW Middle East

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

CW Middle East: A quarter of Middle East businesses have no women in IT

Over a quarter of businesses in the Middle East have no women in their IT departments, according to Computer Weekly’s Salary Survey, which has also revealed that 40% of Middle East-based IT professionals would change job for more money. Also in this issue, find out whether China’s public cloud provider, Alibaba, has what it takes to trouble the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft in the infrastructure-as-a-service market.