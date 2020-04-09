CW+ Premium Content/CW Middle East
CW Middle East: A quarter of Middle East businesses have no women in IT
Over a quarter of businesses in the Middle East have no women in their IT departments, according to Computer Weekly’s Salary Survey, which has also revealed that 40% of Middle East-based IT professionals would change job for more money. Also in this issue, find out whether China’s public cloud provider, Alibaba, has what it takes to trouble the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft in the infrastructure-as-a-service market.
Over a quarter of Middle East businesses have no women in their IT department
Businesses in the Middle East are failing to balance their IT workforces between men and women, and a quarter have no women in IT roles
Two-fifths of Middle East IT staff would change job for more money
IT professionals in the Middle East are mostly motivated by money when it comes to finding a new job, according to a Computer Weekly survey
Alibaba versus Amazon, Microsoft and Google: Does the Chinese cloud challenger have what it takes?
Chinese public cloud challenger Alibaba is undoubtedly making waves in the west, but does it have what it takes to seriously trouble the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft in the infrastructure-as-a-service market?
