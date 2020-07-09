CW+ Premium Content/CW Middle East
CW Middle East: Facing up to coronavirus
The UAE, like the rest of the world, continues to be heavily impacted by the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic – and technology is helping to lead the fight. Also read why the the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company sees its flagship digital project in high demand, and how the coronavirus has spurred the use of financial technology in Bahrain.
Features in this issue
-
Coronavirus: SMEs in the UAE forced to digitally transform
-
Flagship digital investment at Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc pays off
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company sees flagship digital project in high demand after proving its value in responding to the Covid-19 crisis
-
Coronavirus: Bahrain sees fintech take-up surge amid Covid-19 crisis
Covid-19 has spurred the use of financial technology in Bahrain, which could boost the industry in the country and wider Gulf region
