CW+ Premium Content/CW Middle East

CW Middle East: Egypt’s datacentre plans take a step forward
While it builds an IT services industry, Egypt is also investing in infrastructure and now plans to develop a datacentre industry. Read in this issue how, as part of this plan, Egypt’s parliament has passed a data protection law. Also read how the Europe, Middle East and Africa region has seen traditional IT outsourcing deals reduce in value by 21%, while the business process outsourcing market fell by 9%.
Features in this issue
-
Egypt’s datacentre plans take key step forward
Government lays the foundations for a datacentre industry with its new data protection law
-
Huge declines in traditional outsourcing as Covid-19 puts a stop on deals
Traditional IT outsourcing deals value plummets in the last quarter as contracts dry up amid Covid-19 disruption
-
Aramex ships in Rackspace Technology to accelerate datacentre downsizing and move to AWS cloud
Dubai-based international shipping and logistics firm Aramex is in the midst of a cloud-focused digital transformation designed to tighten up its last-mile delivery operations with the help of Rackspace Technology