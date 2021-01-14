CW+ Premium Content/CW Middle East

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

CW Middle East: $60m venture capital fund targets 120 startups

Countries in the Middle East see technology as an industry of the future and are investing heavily in the sector as part of their economic diversification plans. Read in this issue how the latest development will see a $60m venture capital fund, based in Bahrain, invest in 120 early-stage startups across the Middle East region. Also read how Saudi Arabia has signed two agreements with Chinese IT suppliers as it strives to deliver its ambitious programme to diversify its economy.