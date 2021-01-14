CW+ Premium Content/CW Middle East
Countries in the Middle East see technology as an industry of the future and are investing heavily in the sector as part of their economic diversification plans. Read in this issue how the latest development will see a $60m venture capital fund, based in Bahrain, invest in 120 early-stage startups across the Middle East region. Also read how Saudi Arabia has signed two agreements with Chinese IT suppliers as it strives to deliver its ambitious programme to diversify its economy.
$60m Middle East tech fund targets 120 startups
Venture capital fund expects rapid regional technology growth in the post-Covid-19 world
Saudi Arabian authorities work with Chinese IT giants on digital goals
Saudi Arabia has signed two agreements with Chinese IT suppliers as it strives to deliver its ambitious programme to diversify its economy
Microsoft Windows’ future is all about users
We look at how Microsoft is evolving the Windows desktop operating system platform and providing developer flexibility
