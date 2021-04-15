CW+ Premium Content/CW Middle East
CW Middle East: Qatari regulator launches platform to help combat money laundering
The Qatar Financial Markets Authority is using a digital platform to enable financial services professionals to assess their knowledge of anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism. Also in this issue, read how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the IT spending patterns among enterprises in Saudi Arabia.
Features in this issue
Qatar regulator launches platform to monitor human understanding of financial crime
Qatari financial services regulator works with global body to provide digital platform to assess whether financial services workers understand how to prevent financial crime
Saudi IT spending to hit $11bn in 2021
Saudi Arabian organisations will spend about $11bn on IT this year, with emerging technologies high on shopping lists
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella backs decentralised clouds to power hybrid working
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sets out his vision for how the world of work, and the IT underpinning it, will need to change to become more flexible and decentralised once the Covid-19 pandemic is over
