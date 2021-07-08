CW+ Premium Content/CW Middle East
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW Middle East: Pandemic speeds up edtech revolution in Gulf
One of the lessons the Covid-19 pandemic has taught governments across the world is that education providers can still teach when their premises are inaccessible. Read how organisations in the Gulf region’s education sector have been quick to adopt the latest education technology, known as edtech, to help in this endeavour. Also read in this issue how Indian IT services company TCS is bringing together universities, businesses, tech startups and government to work on sustainability challenges.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
How the pandemic accelerated the Gulf’s edtech revolution
The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital learning technologies in the Gulf region’s education sector
-
TCS opens its first European innovation centre in Amsterdam
Netherlands capital hosts TCS’s latest innovation hub, which will bring together an ecosystem to address the challenge of sustainability
-
Can we rely on AI?
As artificial intelligence comes increasingly to bear on human lives, how ought we to address social and ethical concerns? Is a tighter symbiosis between human systems and AI systems the way forward?
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Zine
CW Europe – October 2015Download
-
E-Handbook
Dutch organisations demand more from governmentDownload
-
E-Handbook
Top 10 Middle East stories of 2018Download
-
E-Handbook
Focus ANZ: Security & Digital TransformationDownload