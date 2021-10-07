CW+ Premium Content/CW Middle East
CW Middle East: Middle East hospitals accelerate take-up of healthcare technologies
The Middle East is accelerating its take-up of digital healthcare technologies following lessons learned during the Covid-19 pandemic, with regional government turning to technology to track disease trends and monitor treatment. Also read in this issue how the UAE’s National Program for Coders will offer ‘golden visas’ to 100,000 entrepreneurs, enterprise owners and startups.
Features in this issue
Gulf hospitals flock to digital health to manage lifestyle diseases
The Middle East is accelerating its take-up of digital healthcare technologies following lessons learned in the Covid-19 pandemic
Nokia and Ooredoo initiate 4G and 5G fixed wireless access deployment across Oman
Leading comms tech provider and local Oman operator begin 4G and 5G fixed wireless access deployment for services covering homes and businesses throughout the country
UAE offers ‘golden visas’ to coders as part of national IT skills programme
The United Arab Emirates is offering visas to coders across the world as it attempts to attract talent to support its economic diversification