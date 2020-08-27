CW+ Premium Content/CW Nordics
CW Nordics: Bergen’s tech hub seeks global success
Norway’s second-largest city, Bergen, is building a tech ecosystem that is beginning its development with a focus on the city’s industrial heritage. Also in this issue, read why now might be the time for businesses to consider how they will invest in outsourcing IT once the Covid-19 pandemic wanes. And read how Norway’s government has had to backtrack on a law that removed tax relief on energy consumption at datacentres that process cryptocurrency mining.
Features in this issue
Bergen’s tech hub seeking to scale after positive start
Norway's second largest city is building a tech ecosystem that is beginning its development with a focus on the city's industrial heritage
Huge declines in traditional outsourcing as Covid-19 puts a stop on deals
Traditional IT outsourcing deals value plummets in the last quarter as contracts dry up amid Covid-19 disruption
Lidl Finland speeds up with new local server racks
Lidl brings server racks to its Finnish stores in a bid to improve connectivity and introduce new services to its customers