CW+ Premium Content/CW Nordics

CW Nordics: Could Iceland be the best place in the world for HPC?
Most of Iceland’s cheap, sustainable energy is used by aluminium smelters, but the country's Landsvirkjun power company is now promoting other uses for it, including high-performance computing. Also read in this issue how IoT collaboration in Norway is reaching beyond industries such as mining and shipping to include fish farming.
Could Iceland be the best place in the world for high-performance computing?
Most of Iceland’s cheap, sustainable energy is currently used by aluminium smelters, but recognising the need to diversify, the Landsvirkjun power company now promotes other uses
Norway and IoT: A match made in heaven
Norway is becoming a centre of internet of things innovation as tech developers look for answers to some of the country's unique challenges
Private equity cash fuels Nordic datacentre growth
Private equity companies are betting on the Nordic datacentre sector as demand for services in the region accelerates
