CW+ Premium Content/CW Nordics

CW Nordics: Bank branch closures continue as digital banking grows
Sweden’s Handelsbanken is cutting its branch network by nearly half, which means more money will be invested in IT. But it’s not just Sweden and the Nordics – banks across the world are watching the fintech industry demonstrate to consumers what banking can be like if the right technology is in place. Also in this issue, read about the Norwegian government’s decision not to implement an outright ban on the use of 5G equipment supplied by China's Huawei.
Features in this issue
Swedish bank cuts branches and jobs, increases IT spend
Swedish bank is increasing investment IT to improve digital banking as it reduces its branch network
Norway leaves door open to Huawei
Government gives telecoms companies responsibility to choose their equipment suppliers, which could include Huawei
Nordic CIO interview: Maria Lundberg, ICA Gruppen
The CIO of Swedish retail giant ICA Gruppen, Maria Lundberg, who is overseeing the digitisation of four retail sectors, tells Computer Weekly about the challenges of providing shared IT services for localised needs