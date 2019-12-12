CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW Europe: Deutsche Bank creates innovation division
German banking giant Deutsche Bank is opening a division focused on innovation which will be led by former SAP executive Bernd Leukert. It will create agile teams with business and infrastructure divisions leading teams of technologists, using agile principles. Also read why China’s Huawei has offered governments an anti-industrial espionage commitment, and how software robots are helping social workers in Sweden.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Deutsche Bank to set up innovation division to drive digital transformation
More details about Deutsche Bank’s new technology division in internal company email
-
Nordic governments open to Huawei’s ‘no spy’ offer
Chinese tech giant seeks to reassure Nordic governments over security concerns in 5G contracts
-
Sweden’s first GDPR fine sets regulatory tone
Secondary school fined for breaching General Data Protection Regulation, signalling the attitude of Sweden’s Data Protection Authority
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Handbook
The switch to DevOps: Speeding deployment With better collaborationDownload
-
E-Handbook
Cloud-based ALM tools spawn problems, solutions in project managementDownload
-
E-Handbook
Scaling Agile: Best practices for large, multi-site projectsDownload
-
E-Zine
Tried and true Agile project management methodologiesDownload