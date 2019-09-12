CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe
CW Europe: Dutch authorities call temporary halt to datacentre construction
Two Dutch municipalities are putting all datacentre construction on hold while they put together a strategy to help them control developments. A local alderman said datacentres take up a lot of space and place a large burden on the electricity grid. Also read how France is racing ahead of Germany in making the most of service companies in India, and about Google’s plans for a new datacentre and technology training hub in Finland.
Features in this issue
Dutch authorities temporarily halt datacentre construction
Two local authorities in the Netherlands have put the brakes on datacentre construction to give them time to put policies in place to gain more control over builds
Smart technology will transform Dutch neighbourhood
A programme in the Netherlands is creating a smart neighbourhood as a pilot for how people could live in the future
Hop jumps to Pure Storage to avoid big storage complexity
Air France short-haul and regional brand Hop jumps to Pure Storage after coming up against Dell EMC, NetApp and HPE, which all tried to sell it solutions ill-suited to its needs
