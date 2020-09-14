CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe
CW Europe: IT expertise in banks’ boardrooms reduces risk, says European regulator
Banks have for many years been underpinned by vast IT operations, but in the age of digital banking the IT is now front, centre and back of operations. It is therefore surprising that there are relatively few IT professionals sitting on the boards of Europe’s big banks. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
IT expertise in banking boardrooms reduces risk, finds Europe’s central bank
Banks with more IT knowledge in the boardroom are more realistic about risk, according to Europe’s banking regulator
-
Report reveals inadequate cyber security at Schiphol Airport
A report has revealed problems with critical security systems in Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport
-
EU-backed bid to build data preservation cloud for European research community gathers pace
The Archiver project, which aims to create a hybrid cloud-based data preservation environment for scientific researchers across Europe, has named the ICT suppliers in the running to deliver on its vision