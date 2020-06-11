CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe
CW Europe: 5G rush in Russia
Russian mobile operators are pooling their resources to help them overcome the technical challenges of creating 5G networks. Also read why Swedbank is rebuilding its anti-money laundering systems, and how a public-private partnership in the Netherlands is combating business email compromise fraud.
Features in this issue
Russia presses ahead with developing 5G, but allocation of frequencies needs to be resolved first
Swedbank to rebuild anti-money laundering systems after damning report
Report finds that €36.7bn in transactions, all carrying a high risk for money laundering, were processed through the bank’s branch network in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
Dutch organisations address business email compromise fraud
Public-private partnership in the Netherlands works to break the chains used by fraudsters to carry out BEC attacks