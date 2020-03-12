CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW Europe: Experts examine Dutch government’s IT problems
Technology experts discuss the challenges and potential solutions to the Netherlands government’s IT problems. Also read how Russia’s VTB and Rostelecom are creating a platform to utilise big data technology, and how Spain’s CaixaBank is using AI to help its staff training.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Sorting out the Dutch government’s IT mess
Tech experts discuss the challenges and potential solutions to the Netherlands government’s IT problems
-
EU court opinion finds EU-US data transfers lawful but raises questions over Privacy Shield
The Advocate General of the European Court says standard contractual clauses are lawful, but raises questions over the impact of US surveillance on the legality of Privacy Shield
-
Russia’s VTB and Rostelecom focus on big data
Russian financial services and telecoms enterprises to create a platform that will allow them and other organisations to utilise big data technology
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Handbook
Deloitte Telecoms, Media, and Technology Predictions 2016Download
-
E-Handbook
What keeps HR up at night?Download
-
E-Handbook
Bringing FM and IT together – Volume IIDownload
-
E-Handbook
Bringing FM and IT together – Volume IDownload