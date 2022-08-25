CW+ Premium Content/CW Nordics
CW Nordics: Norway struggles to keep up with demand for tech specialists
The growing importance of IT in all industries, along with a shortage in skills, make for an excellent high-tech job market for candidates in Norway. Read how recruiters are struggling to keep up with demand. Also read how the Danish government encourages research in strategic fields to attract tech companies.
Features in this issue
Norwegian recruiters struggle to keep up with demand for IT specialists
How Denmark attracts tech companies
Sweden and GDPR – four years on
