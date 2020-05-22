CW+ Premium Content/CW Nordics
Tech startups based in the Nordic region face difficult decisions as the Covid-19 pandemic leads to falling sales and investment. Also read why Swedbank is rebuilding its anti-money laundering systems, and how Nordic fintechs are developing apps to prevent more adults getting into financial difficulty.
Features in this issue
Coronavirus: Nordic tech startups face job cuts amid falling sales and a lack of funding
Tech startups based in the Nordic region face difficult decisions as the Covid-19 pandemic leads to falling sales and investment
Swedbank to rebuild anti-money laundering systems after damning report
Report finds that €36.7bn in transactions, all carrying a high risk for money laundering, were processed through the bank’s branch network in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
Nordic fintechs urge financial literacy to be taken seriously before it’s too late
Fintechs in the Nordic region hope to prevent more adults getting into financial difficulty through apps that educate people about managing their finances at an early age