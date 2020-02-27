CW+ Premium Content/CW Nordics
CW Nordics: Swedes lose faith in social media as data security fears increase
Swedish citizens are becoming more concerned about the activities of social media companies and are reducing their online interaction with them as a result. Also read about new mobility-as-a-service projects gaining traction across Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, and why the Finnish government has committed resources to a cyber security project aimed at local authorities.
Features in this issue
Survey about Swedish people’s attitude to the internet reveals growing distrust of social media
Swedish citizens are becoming more concerned about the activities of social media companies and are reducing their online interaction with them as a result
Personal transport as a service drives across Nordics
New mobility-as-a-service projects are gaining traction in major cities across Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden
Finnish government supports local authorities in cyber security initiative
The Finnish government has committed resources to a cyber security project aimed at local authorities