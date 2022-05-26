CW+ Premium Content/CW Nordics

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
May-July 2022

CW Nordics: How the Estonian government created a digital assistant to support citizens

As Estonia finalises the initial version of its government services digital assistant for launch, the man heading the project describes the birth of Bürokratt and beyond. Also read about Helsinki's role in a pan-EU project to introduce drone technology into emergency medical services.

Features in this issue

View CW Nordics Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All