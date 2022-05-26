CW+ Premium Content/CW Nordics
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW Nordics: How the Estonian government created a digital assistant to support citizens
As Estonia finalises the initial version of its government services digital assistant for launch, the man heading the project describes the birth of Bürokratt and beyond. Also read about Helsinki's role in a pan-EU project to introduce drone technology into emergency medical services.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
The birth of Estonia’s digital civil servant
As Estonia finalises the initial version of its government services digital assistant for launch later this year, the man heading the project describes the birth of Bürokratt and beyond
-
Helsinki helps lay the groundwork for cities to take on healthcare drones
Finnish capital is part of a pan-EU project to introduce drone technology into emergency medical services
-
Gothenburg University makes breakthrough in energy efficient computers
Swedish and Japanese universities make advancement in the development of computers that can work as energy efficiently as a brain
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Handbook
T-Systems cuts size of datacentre estate by 85% through technology refreshDownload
-
E-Zine
CW Nordics: Swedes lose faith in social media as data security fears increaseDownload
-
E-Zine
HPC project planning requires more than a business-as-usual approachDownload
-
E-Handbook
Infographic: 2019 Europe IT Priorities - DatacentreDownload