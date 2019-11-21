CW+ Premium Content/CW Nordics
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW Nordics: Automation pays off for Sweden’s social workers
Software robots are freeing up time for social workers in Sweden to help benefits claimants find employment and to receive the money they are entitled to. Also in this issue, read how Sweden’s SEB bank is using a Google-inspired, cloud-native core banking platform, and why India is leading the pack when it comes to IT outsourcing from the Nordic countries.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Swedish authorities introduce robots to help social workers
Software robots free up time for social workers to help benefits claimants find employment
-
Sweden’s SEB explores core banking in the cloud
Swedish Bank is the latest organisation to agree to start using a Google-inspired, cloud-native core banking platform
-
Nordic IT outsourcing: why India is leading the pack
A rising tide lifts all ships when it comes to outsourcing in Norway, Finland, Sweden and Denmark, but some ships have risen faster than others