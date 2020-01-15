CW+ Premium Content/CW Asia-Pacific
CW APAC: Trend Watch – digital disruption
Adoption of new technologies is growing rapidly and transforming the business landscape. In this handbook, focused on digital disruption in the Asia-Pacific region, Computer Weekly looks at how business and IT leaders can implement a coherent and cohesive approach to digital transformation.
Features in this issue
How APAC firms can unleash the power of creative disruption
Regional business leaders at the recent Leap Summit in Malaysia talked up the blueprint for creative disruption, which includes scaling up an idea and overcoming the distribution challenge, among other areas
How Aussie Broadband is improving service levels with automation
Australian telco Aussie Broadband has improved customer service though automation, even with a lean team and a growing subscriber base
How Singapore’s NTUC Enterprise is embracing digital transformation
NTUC Enterprise is starting to look more like a technology company, employing DevOps to speed up software development and developing new digital business models even as cultural barriers to transformation remain