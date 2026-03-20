Essex Police halts live facial recognition over bias and accuracy risks

Essex Police has paused its use of live facial recognition (LFR) technology after identifying potential accuracy and bias risks.

The force’s suspension of its LFR system – provided by Israeli biometrics firm Corsight – was revealed in an audit document published by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which said Essex Police must work to “reduce the risks” identified before continuing with future deployments.

A list of LFR deployments from Essex Police shows the last time the force used the technology was on 26 August 2025, meaning its deployments had already been paused by the time the ICO carried out its audit that November.

While it is currently unclear what specifically prompted the force to suspend its LFR use, Computer Weekly exclusively reported in May 2025 that Essex Police had failed to properly consider its potentially discriminatory impacts, after a “clearly inadequate” equality impact assessment (EIA) was obtained via Freedom of Information rules by privacy campaign group Big Brother Watch.

Experts criticised the document at the time for being “incoherent”, failing to look at the systemic equalities impacts of the technology, and relying exclusively on testing of entirely different software algorithms used by other police forces trained on different populations.

The force was also criticised for “parroting misleading claims” from the supplier about the LFR system’s lack of bias, with the National Institute of Standards and Technology – a body widely recognised as the gold standard for LFR testing, where all of the testing data is publicly shared – holding no information to support the accuracy figures cited by Corsight, or its claim to essentially have the least-biased algorithm available.

Big Brother Watch alleged at the time that these issues taken together meant the force had likely failed to fulfil its public sector equality duty to consider how its policies and practices could be discriminatory.

Independent testing Responding to the criticisms, the force said at the time that it was continuing to carry out evaluations, noting that both the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and Cambridge University had been commissioned to conduct further independent testing of its system. According to the results of that Cambridge study – published on 12 March 2026 – the system was more likely to correctly identify men than women, and was “statistically significantly more likely to correctly identify black participants than participants from other ethnic groups”. Matt Bland, a criminologist involved in the study, said: “If you’re an offender passing facial recognition cameras which are set up as they have been in Essex, the chances of being identified as being on a police watchlist are greater if you’re black. To me, that warrants further investigation.” By contrast, the further NPL testing – also published in March 2026 – found black men were most likely to be correctly matched by the system and white men least likely, but noted that the disparity was not statistically significant. Read more about facial recognition Met Police to ‘trial’ handheld facial recognition tech: London Mayor Sadiq Khan reveals in a scrutiny session with London Assembly members that the Met is set to trial a facial recognition phone app for police officers.

How police live facial recognition subtly reconfigures suspicion: A growing body of research suggests that the use of live facial recognition is reshaping police perceptions of suspicion in ways that undermine supposed human-in-the-loop protections.

London Assembly member: Police should halt facial-recognition technology use: In lieu of a full-blown ban on the technology, Green London Assembly member Zoë Garbett has called for a number of new safeguards to be implemented that she feels would protect Londoners from ‘escalating’ biometric surveillance. Computer Weekly contacted the force to ask what specifically prompted the LFR suspension decision, including whether it was the study results or previous criticisms of the EIA. “In line with our commitment to our Public Sector Equality Duty, Essex Police commissioned two independent studies which were completed by academia,” a spokesperson said. “The first of these indicated there was a potential bias in the positive identification rate, while the second suggested there was no statistical relevant bias in the results. “Based on the fact there was potential bias, the force decided to pause deployments while we worked with the algorithm software provider to review the results and seek to update the software,” they added. “We then sought further academic assessment. “As a result of this work, we have revised our policies and procedures and are now confident that we can start deploying this important technology as part of policing operations to trace and arrest wanted criminals. We will continue to monitor all results to ensure there is no risk of bias against any one section of the community.” Responding to news of the suspension, Jake Hurfurt, the head of research and investigations at Big Brother Watch, said: “Police across the country must take note of this fiasco. AI [artificial intelligence] surveillance that is experimental, untested, inaccurate or potentially biased has no place on our streets.”