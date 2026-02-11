London Assembly member: Police should halt facial-recognition technology use

The Metropolitan Police’s rapid “unchecked” expansion of live facial-recognition (LFR) technology is taking place without clear legal authority and minimal public accountability, says Green London Assembly member Zoë Garbett in a call for the force to halt its deployments of the controversial technology.

Made during an ongoing government consultation on a legal framework for the technology, Garbett’s call for the force to immediately halt its deployments of LFR is informed by concerns around its disproportionate effects on Black and brown communities, a lack of specific legal powers dictating how police can use the tech, and the Met’s opacity around the true costs of deploying.

Garbett’s intervention also comes as the High Court is considering the lawfulness of the Met’s approach to LFR, and whether it has effective safeguards or constraints in place to protect people’s human rights from the biometric surveillance being conducted.

“Live facial-recognition technology subjects everyone to constant surveillance, which goes against the democratic principle that people should not be monitored unless there is suspicion of wrongdoing,” said Garbett, adding that there have already been instances of “real harm” in children being wrongly placed on watchlists, and the disproportionate targeting and misidentification of Black Londoners.

“These invasive tools allow the police to monitor the daily lives of Londoners, entirely unregulated and without any safeguards. The Met repeatedly claim that live facial recognition is a success, yet they continue to withhold the data required to scrutinise those claims.

“It makes no sense for the home secretary to announce the expansion of live facial recognition at the same time as running a government consultation on the use of this technology. This expansion is especially concerning given that there is still no specific law authorising the use of this technology.”

Highlighting in a corresponding report how facial-recognition technology “flips the presumption of innocence” by turning public spaces into an “identification parade”, Garbett also outlined ways in which both the Met and the Home Office can make its use safer in lieu of a full-blown ban.

This includes creating primary legislation with “strict controls” that limits LFR to the most serious crimes and bans its use by non-law enforcement public authorities or the private sector; and openly publishing deployment assessments so that watchlist creation, location choice and tactical decisions are publicly available for Londoners to review.

On watchlist creation specifically, Garbett dismissed the police claim that LFR is a “precise” tool, highlighting how nearly every watchlist used is larger than the one preceding it.

Highlighting how the number of faces being scanned by the Met is “increasing at a near exponential rate”, Garbett likened the forces watchlist tactics to a “fishing trawler” that it keeps adding to so it can find people.

“Data suggests that rather than making a new unique watchlist for each deployment based on the likelihood of people being in the area of the deployment, it seems from the outside that the MPS is just adding additional people on to a base watchlist [it has],” she said.

Garbett also called on the Met to publish the true financial and operational costs of all LFR deployments, arguing that the force has not only failed to provide a compelling business case for the technology, but is actively obfuscating this information.

“The MPS has a history of a lack of transparency. This is perhaps best summarised by Baroness Casey in her review of the MPS where she said, ‘The Met itself sees scrutiny as an intrusion. This is both short-sighted and unethical. As a public body with powers over the public it needs to be transparent to Londoners for its actions to earn their trust, confidence and respect’,” said Garbett.

She added that while freedom of information requests returned in mid-2023 revealed that, up until that point, the force had spent £500,000 on the tech, without up-to-date reliable figures, it is impossible to verify the Met’s claims that it is delivering a greater impact on public safety through LFR.

“The NHS wouldn’t be able to roll out a new treatment without being able to prove it was worthwhile and effective, but it seems that the police operate under their own rules and seemingly answer to no one,” said Garbett.

Computer Weekly contacted the Met about Garbett’s report. A spokesperson said that LFR “has taken more than 1,700 dangerous offenders off the streets since the start of 2024, including those wanted for serious offences, such as violence against women and girls. This success has meant 85% Londoners support our use of the technology to keep them safe.

“It has been deployed across all 32 boroughs in London, with each use carefully planned to ensure we are deploying to areas where there is the greatest threat to public safety. A hearing into our use of live facial recognition has taken place and we look forward to receiving the High Court’s decision in due course. We remain confident our use of LFR is lawful and follows the policy which is published online.”