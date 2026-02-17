British Transport Police start using live facial recognition

The British Transport Police (BTP) will deploy live facial recognition (LFR) technology at key transport hubs across London as part of a six-month “trial”.

The first deployment took place at London Bridge railway station on 11 February 2026, but the force claims that the future dates and locations of all BTP LFR operations will be published online before they occur.

Chief superintendent Chris Casey, BTP’s senior officer overseeing the project, said: “The initiative follows a significant amount of research and planning, and forms part of BTP’s commitment to using innovative technology to make the railways a hostile place for individuals wanted for serious criminal offences.”

A BTP press release added that people who are not included on a watchlist cannot be identified, and made assurances about how information will be handled: “People who prefer not to enter the recognition zone will have alternative routes available and images of anyone not on the authorised database will be deleted immediately and permanently.”

The decision to deploy LFR at major transport hubs occurred while the Home Office’s 10-week consultation on LFR – which ended on 12 February 2026 – was still ongoing. The consultation allowed interested parties and members of the public to share their views on how the controversial technology should be regulated.

It also follows home secretary Shabana Mahmood’s late January 2026 announcement of sweeping police reforms, which will see the largest ever roll-out of facial recognition technology in the UK.

Human rights group Liberty, which won the first legal challenge against police use of the tech in August 2020, previously urged the government to halt the expansion of police LFR while the consultation is taking place.

In December 2025, the Home Office said: “Although a patchwork legal framework for police facial recognition exists, it does not give police themselves the confidence to use it at a significantly greater scale … nor does it consistently give the public the confidence that it will be used responsibly.”

Responding to the BTP’s announcement, Green London Assembly member Zoë Garbett told Computer Weekly: “With the government’s consultation only just closed, pressing ahead with expansion makes a mockery of the process. What’s the point of asking for public views if deployment continues regardless?”

On 10 February 2026, Garbett dismissed the police claim that LFR is a “precise” tool, highlighting how nearly every watchlist used is larger than the one preceding it.

Live facial recognition technology subjects everyone to constant surveillance, which goes against the democratic principle that people should not be monitored unless there is suspicion of wrongdoing Zoë Garbett, Green London Assembly

Garbett also called for new safeguards to be implemented that she feels would protect Londoners from “escalating” biometric surveillance.

She issued four key policy recommendations in a report published the same day, which called for the Met Police to immediately stop using LFR technology and publish all true financial and operational costs of its deployments.

“Live facial recognition technology subjects everyone to constant surveillance, which goes against the democratic principle that people should not be monitored unless there is suspicion of wrongdoing,” she said.

Computer Weekly contacted the British Transport Police about its decision to deploy the technology before the Home Office’s consultation had finished, as well as the concerns raised about its use in Garbett’s report.

“A response to the consultation is due to be published within 12 weeks of the closing date, and we will of course engage with whatever the findings may be,” said a BTP spokesperson.

They also pointed to comments made by BTP chief superintendent Casey, who stressed that the force is committed to using LFR ethically and in line with privacy safeguards: “Deployments will comply with all relevant legal and regulatory standards, and oversight will include internal governance and external engagement with ethics and independent advisory groups.

“When the pilot is complete, we’ll conduct a full assessment to review outcomes, identify lessons learned and inform future planning. I encourage anyone who encounters our use of LFR when the trial begins to engage with us so we can make sure that we’re using it in the best way and helping to make our railways as safe as possible.”