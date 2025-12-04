Home Office launches police facial recognition consultation

The Home Office has formally opened a consultation on the use of facial recognition by UK police, saying the government is committed to introducing a legal framework that sets out clear rules for the technology.

Initially announced by policing minister Sarah Jones in early October 2025, the 10-week consultation will allow interested parties and members of the public to share their views on how the controversial technology should be regulated.

While the use of live facial recognition (LFR) by police – beginning with the Met’s deployment at Notting Hill Carnival in August 2016 – has ramped up massively in recent years, there has so far been minimal public debate or consultation, with the Home Office claiming for years that there is already “comprehensive” legal framework in place.

The Home Office has now said that although a “patchwork” legal framework for police facial recognition exists (including for the increasing use of the retrospective and “operator-initiated” versions of the technology), it does not give police themselves the confidence to “use it at significantly greater scale … nor does it consistently give the public the confidence that it will be used responsibly”.

It added that the current rules governing police LFR use are “complicated and difficult to understand”, and that an ordinary member of the public would be required to read four pieces of legislation, police national guidance documents and a range of detailed legal or data protection documentation from individual forces to fully understand the basis for LFR use on their high streets.

The Home Office further added that it will consider whether any new framework would also cover the police use of “other biometric and inferential technologies”, including voice and gait recognition, as well as emotion detection algorithms that can “help police spot behaviour associated with criminal activity” or identify suicidal intent in members of the public.

“Although police use of facial recognition has prompted the government to examine the law in this area, other technologies with similar characteristics pose similar questions, such as in what circumstances can their use be justified?” it said. “This consultation therefore asks more broadly about principles that could be applied to a wider range of technologies, which all have the potential to interfere with people’s rights.”