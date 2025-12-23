UAE and Dubai’s tech ambitions in focus as Sheikh Hamdan meets Elon Musk

Dubai and the UAE’s ambitions to position themselves at the forefront of global technology development were underlined this week during a high-profile meeting between His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and technology entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, as well as Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, met with Musk, CEO of X, SpaceX, Tesla and Starlink. The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

Discussions focused on the rapid technological transformations reshaping economies and societies worldwide, and how emerging technologies can be leveraged to support inclusive and sustainable development. Both sides explored the role of innovation in addressing global challenges and shaping a future defined by shared progress and prosperity.

The meeting highlighted the UAE and Dubai’s growing reputation as global destinations for technology and innovation. Over the past decade, the country has invested heavily in advanced digital infrastructure, progressive regulation and public-private collaboration, enabling it to attract leading global technology companies and specialised talent.

Dubai’s technology strategy is built around early adoption of emerging technologies, supported by forward-looking legislative and regulatory frameworks. These policies are designed to reduce friction for innovation, encourage experimentation and accelerate the deployment of new solutions across sectors ranging from finance and logistics to healthcare, mobility and energy.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Elon Musk

Artificial intelligence (AI) featured prominently in the discussions, reflecting the UAE’s strategic focus on AI as a driver of economic competitiveness and quality of life. The country was among the first globally to appoint a dedicated Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, a role currently held by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, who also attended the meeting.

The UAE has launched multiple national initiatives to integrate AI across government services, industry and education to enhance productivity, decision-making and service delivery. These efforts are supported by significant investment in data infrastructure, cloud platforms and advanced computing, alongside programmes to upskill the workforce and attract global AI expertise.

Dubai, in particular, has positioned itself as a testbed for future technologies through initiatives led by entities such as the Dubai Future Foundation. The city has rolled out smart city platforms, advanced digital government services and regulatory sandboxes that allow companies to pilot innovations in real-world environments.

Space and connectivity were also implicit themes of the meeting, given Musk’s leadership of SpaceX and Starlink. The UAE has made substantial progress in space exploration and satellite technology in recent years, including the Emirates Mars Mission and growing investments in space research, manufacturing and downstream applications. These initiatives align with broader goals to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed that the UAE and Dubai remain committed to fostering innovation through strong international partnerships, sustained investment in human capital and an enabling policy environment. He emphasised that this approach is central to empowering the country’s technology ecosystem and building a sustainable and prosperous future for residents and businesses alike.

Musk, for his part, praised the UAE’s forward-looking vision and the progress it has achieved across technology, AI and space exploration. He expressed his appreciation for the country’s leadership and its openness to global collaboration.

As competition intensifies globally to attract technology investment and talent, the UAE’s model, combining infrastructure investment, regulatory agility and international partnerships, continues to gain attention. The discussions between Sheikh Hamdan and Musk signal Dubai’s intent to remain a key convening point for global technology leaders and a hub for innovation with international impact.