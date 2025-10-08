AI and big data: Driving the UAE’s smart transport revolution

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is fast emerging as a global leader in intelligent transport, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to create seamless, passenger-centric mobility systems. At this year’s Global Rail conference in Abu Dhabi, experts gathered to explore how technology is transforming operations, enhancing the customer experience, and supporting sustainability goals across the transport ecosystem.

Mobility as a service (MaaS) and real-time data integration are central to this transformation. A panel discussion on Shaping the future of mobility: Tackling the data sharing dilemma, highlighted that MaaS can only succeed if data flows efficiently across operators and modes while respecting privacy and security. Real-time information on availability, demand, and pricing must be shared seamlessly to optimise passenger journeys.

"The challenge is in providing a mobility solution that works for the end user," said Abdeljabbar Ben Salem, senior vice president, Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia, at transport services provider RATPDev.

"We need to work together with authorities and adopt a broad approach to navigate regulatory frameworks, ensuring all stakeholders, including operators and regulators, are part of the equation."

Transport operators are recognising the importance of robust data foundations to unlock AI’s potential. As Amer Battikhi, executive vice president and general manager of digital and data solutions at engineering firm Jacobs explained, "Data is so large that, as much as you organise it, you struggle to find value. Technology now allows us to analyse it quickly, create actionable insights, and address privacy issues effectively."

By investing in scalable platforms and intelligent data pipelines, operators can convert raw information into real-time operational decisions, from traffic optimisation to predictive maintenance.

The post-Covid era has underscored the importance of flexible, AI-driven operations. Alistair Gordon, UK, Middle East, and India CEO at transport operator Keolis noted, "Before Covid, timetables were rigid. Now, with AI and data, we can provide real-time updates and respond to passenger demand more effectively. It’s about using data to improve the quality of the customer journey and anticipate needs proactively."

Balancing data utilisation with privacy remains a top priority. Abdulla AlGhfeli, acting director-general at Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Center said, "This data does not pass through multiple people for translation - we have a dedicated data force. Each case is addressed individually, treating data conservatively."

Similarly, Battikhi added, "Protect your organisation’s data and invest in a platform that allows you to monetise it securely. It enables feasible solutions and creates use cases to meet rising mobility demand."

Scaling AI requires more than just technology, it demands partnerships and ecosystem thinking. The AI Leaders Panel focused on moving beyond pilots to actionable, sustainable applications.

Gaurav Biswas, founder and CEO at trucking firm TruKKer said, "The quality of data is vital. Converting complex datasets into AI infrastructure allows organisations to monetise investments. AI is no longer theoretical - it’s practical and can simplify complex operational challenges."

Employee adoption and training were also highlighted as critical enablers. Providing staff with secure environments to learn and experiment with AI ensures smoother integration and innovation.

Martin Yates, senior government technology advisor at consultancy Presight AI said, "Clients have different agendas, but we need to focus on national KPIs key performance indicators). AI helps break barriers between organisations, enabling smarter business decisions. Integrating data from diverse sources is the key to unlocking its full potential."

The UAE’s proactive approach to AI adoption is evident in its strategic investments and infrastructure development. Leaders stressed that scaling AI is not just about technology but also about governance, security, and regulatory compliance.

Yates added, "Technology moves fast, and transport infrastructure is reinventing itself constantly. Operators face pressure from competition and sustainability targets. Digital transformation must balance innovation with robust security and stakeholder collaboration."

Data governance remains a critical piece of the puzzle. Jeffery Sim Vee Ming, group CEO at bus and rail operator SBS Transit, highlighted the importance of purposeful data usage: "We need to know what kind of data we are using, why, and for what purpose. Purposeful use of data is key to creating value and preventing risks."

Platforms that manage and monetise data efficiently allow operators to make evidence-based decisions and implement real-time AI-driven improvements.

The UAE’s transport sector is now at the forefront of this transformation. By integrating AI, advanced analytics, and collaborative ecosystems, the country is setting new benchmarks for mobility worldwide. From predictive maintenance and traffic optimisation to autonomous systems and multimodal integration, AI is reshaping how transport operators plan, operate, and deliver services.

Ultimately, the conference made clear that intelligent transport is not built in silos. It is the product of strategic partnerships, secure and interoperable data ecosystems, and a visionary approach that positions the UAE as a global model for smart, sustainable mobility.