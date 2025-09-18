Oxa gains more mileage from Nvidia for autonomous vehicles

Having started 2025 with a series of moves to boost its presence in the US, strengthen its position in industrial logistics, and extend its use and expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), UK-based autonomous vehicle (AV) technology company Oxa has extended its business relationship with AI leader Nvidia, with expanded use of the Nvidia Cosmos World Foundation Models and next-generation Nvidia Drive AGX Thor developer kits to accelerate the evolution of its self-driving software.

Explaining the rationale for its move, Oxa said the extension was part of its plan to build the future of Industrial Mobility Automation (IMA), where self-driving technology tackles the most pressing challenges facing logistics and manufacturing. Oxa believes IMA represents a $2tn market opportunity as businesses increasingly turn to automation to perform repetitive daily mobility tasks, such as passenger transportation, asset monitoring and factory parts line logistics, supporting productivity, reduced costs and innovation.

Oxa believes its work on industrial autonomy aligns with the priorities of the UK’s Advanced Manufacturing Sector Plan by advancing connected and autonomous mobility, driving research and development and strengthening the country’s position as a global hub for advanced technology.

In March 2025, Oxa announced a collaboration with Nvidia to use the latter’s Cosmos World Foundation Models – which generate photoreal virtual world states as videos from multimodal inputs such as text and images – including Cosmos Predicts Models, to enhance its own training tools, such as Oxa Sensor Expansion, which sit in its development toolchain, and Oxa Foundry.

By integrating Nvidia Cosmos World Foundation Models into its Oxa Foundry development framework, Oxa says it can use Cosmos to more quickly generate and test driving scenarios – cutting both time and cost compared with real-world testing alone.

To train and validate its software for demanding industrial environments, Oxa is also using Nvidia Cosmos World Foundation Models and the Nvidia Drive AGX Orin developer kits, which are specifically designed with the automotive input/output required for development workloads.

It is also already working to integrate the next-generation Drive AGX Thor developer kits, preparing for the future of physical AI that Oxa sees as supporting the next wave of advanced automotive workloads.

In addition, the move sees Oxa look further to the US for essential technology to fulfil its ambitions. In 2024, Oxa became the first UK AV company to export its self-driving software to the US, and its software is now present in a number of commercial deployments in both Florida and California. These initiatives are part of what Oxa calls a tangible “transatlantic loop”, where UK innovation is validated and commercialised in the US.

By deploying Nvidia’s AI software, Oxa says it is not only driving its own research and development, but is also providing a real-world blueprint, critical for attracting investment and talent to the UK, highlighting business-led innovation that creates high-value jobs and advances technology on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Our collaboration with Nvidia is a prime example of how companies from both countries can work together effectively on advanced technology development while supporting economic growth in both nations,” said Oxa CEO Gavin Jackson.

“By harnessing Nvidia’s latest technology, we are accelerating our ability to deliver safe, reliable and efficient autonomous solutions to customers today, addressing critical challenges such as driver shortages and productivity gaps,” he said.