Sunderland self-driving bus project gains autonomy provider

As it shapes up for what it describes as a “groundbreaking” autonomous transport initiative, forming part of its literal and metaphorical journey towards becoming a smart city, Sunderland City Council has announced that the Sunderland Advanced Mobility Shuttle (Sams) project has appointed connected vehicle software firm Oxa as its autonomy provider.

Set to run during the first quarter of 2025, the Sams project comprises a consortium including the Sunderland City Council and six other public and private partners, backed by the UK government’s Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) and Innovate UK, supported by Zenzic.

The project aims to demonstrate the potential that autonomous passenger vehicles have in better connecting communities to key destinations in the city, while also reducing environmental impact.

The project is also seen as a vital part of Sunderland’s ongoing smart city journey, using cutting-edge technology to create greener, more efficient transport offerings. Passenger feedback will be collected throughout the project, for research purposes.

Deploying the Ford E-Transit shuttle powered by its flagship connected vehicle software, Oxa is supporting Sams as it makes steps towards its stated ambition of redefining urban mobility. Moreover, the software company said it’s driving the movement to more modern public transport by illustrating the benefits of autonomy in making it safer, more efficient and sustainable.

Commenting on the project and its aims, leader of Sunderland City Council, councillor Michael Mordey, said: “The Sams project marks a significant milestone in Sunderland’s smart city journey, and we are thrilled to welcome Oxa on board.

“This initiative is not just about testing new technology; it’s about improving the quality of life for our residents by offering efficient, sustainable transport options. Oxa’s expertise in autonomous vehicle technology is integral to our shared vision of creating a forward-thinking, sustainable transport system for the people of Sunderland.”

Barney Smith, founder and CEO at smart society and digital transformation firm Perform Green, a Sams partner, said: “The introduction of Oxa into the Sams project strengthens our mission to make Sunderland, and the North East, a hub of smart, autonomous innovation.

“This collaboration enables us to test and deliver real-world solutions that could redefine urban mobility for the better the world over,” he said. “As Sunderland continues to lead the way in smart city development, the Sams initiative is set to provide valuable insights into how autonomous transport can enhance connectivity and sustainability in urban environments.”

Oxa CEO Gavin Jackson added: “We’re proud to be part of the movement to radically modernise public transport in the UK. We’re taking an innovative approach to bringing autonomy to customers and communities today, and are excited to be getting started in Sunderland.”