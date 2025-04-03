Oxa and Applied EV drive for first in industrial mobility automation

As commercial industries face challenges such as driver shortages, logistics inefficiencies and the push for sustainability, autonomous vehicle technology provider Applied EV is partnering with self-driving software firm Oxa in a bid to simplify access to autonomous driving solutions with a scalable path to resilient, future-ready operations.

The partnership is designed to enhance global access to autonomous mobility through a combined presence across Asia-Pacific, the UK, Europe and the US. Applied EV will provide solutions to Oxa and its customers, in addition to integrating and delivering Oxa’s products across its own core markets and industries, including logistics, agriculture and mining.

Earlier this year, Applied EV unveiled with Suzuki its 6th Generation Blanc Robot technology, marking the first time a fully software-defined autonomous logistics vehicle could be produced to automotive volumes and standards. As the first autonomous-only logistics vehicle, it is manufactured with no cabin and a configurable tabletop chassis for a variety of jobs, helping to solve the global issue of driver shortages in last-mile logistics. It is capable of operating in industrial applications where tasks by a human driver may be considered dull, dirty, difficult or dangerous.

Oxa’s portfolio includes Oxa Driver, self-driving software that is said to be suitable for any vehicle; Oxa Foundry, a suite of proprietary generative artificial intelligence tools that accelerate deployment; and Oxa Hub, a set of cloud-based offerings for autonomous fleet management.

Expanding on an existing partnership between the two companies, this agreement combines Applied EV’s software-defined vehicle platforms with Oxa’s driving software to equip businesses with the necessary tools to integrate autonomy into their operations.

In addition, after making the strategic acquisition of autonomous industrial services provider StreetDrone to strengthen its position in industrial logistics, Oxa made further inroads into the industrial segment in March 2025, with plans to use Nvidia Cosmos generative world foundation models (WFMs) to accelerate industrial mobility automation (IMA).

Through the partnership, the two companies will also lease Applied EV’s vehicle platform equipped with sensors and compute based on an Oxa Reference Autonomy Design (RAD) and running Oxa Driver. An initial 100 Blanc Robots integrated with Oxa’s self-driving technology will be rolled out, followed by the commercial deployment of large-scale fleets.

Julian Broadbent, CEO of Applied EV, described the partnership as a significant milestone in the commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles. “By combining our OEM-grade vehicle platform with Oxa’s autonomy software, we are delivering a ground-breaking, scalable solution that enables businesses to seamlessly integrate autonomy into their operations – unlocking efficiencies and accelerating industry transformation,” he said.

“The unique vehicle-as-a-service model will pave the way for thousands of Blanc Robots and other autonomous vehicle platforms to be deployed globally over the coming years,” added Broadbent.

Oxa CEO Gavin Jackson added that by combining their expertise, the partners were accelerating industrial mobility automation (IMA), automating the billions of repetitive mobility tasks that businesses perform daily.

“This partnership unlocks new opportunities for autonomy at scale, enabling businesses to realise the full benefits of software-defined, safety-rated autonomous vehicles – solving critical challenges such as driver shortages and productivity gaps. Together, we are shaping the future of mobility by making it safer, more reliable and more efficient,” he said.