Oxa, StreetDrone unite to bolster industrial logistics

Autonomous vehicle software provider Oxa is joining forces with autonomous industrial services provider StreetDrone.

Neighbours to Oxa in Oxford in the UK, StreetDrone said its mission is to bring an autonomous revolution to industrial logistics through deploying what it calls the “world’s safest” remote and autonomous operations, applying a “groundbreaking” approach to industrial logistics for operators.

Oxa said the move strengthens its position in the industrial logistics sector, which involves the movement and management of goods on private land, including ports, logistics hubs, retail fulfilment centres and airports.

It adds that going forward, StreetDrone’s “proven” drive-by-wire, vehicle integration and teleoperation technologies will complement its own self-driving software platform and offer market-leading industrial autonomy services to customers.

Oxa also sees StreetDrone as delivering deep domain expertise and intensity of focus to customers operating industrial fleets.

“StreetDrone joining Oxa marks another leap forward for us as we continue to build the world’s most comprehensive self-driving software platform,” said Oxa CEO Gavin Jackson. “StreetDrone’s technology and capabilities will accelerate our ability to deliver safe, efficient and repeatable self-driving solutions across a wide range of industries – specialising in the industrial logistics sector.”

StreetDrone CEO Mike Potts added: “We’re thrilled to be joining forces with Oxa, a company that shares our commitment to bringing the benefits of autonomy to industrial fleets. Autonomous vehicles will transform industrial operations – enabling 24/7 uptime, reduced operational costs and increased productivity. Together with Oxa, we will help organisations globally to benefit from the power of autonomy, today.”

In August 2024, Oxa announced the third commercial deployment of its Driver service in the US, carried out in collaboration with autonomous shared mobility firm Beep, seeing its software installed on Beep’s autonomous shuttles operated in a pilot programme for the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) servicing Rossmoor Walnut Creek, a 55-plus active senior community in California.

Named Presto, the autonomous shuttle service is CCTA’s first pilot-based Oxa Driver and Oxa’s first West Coast project with Beep. As part of the deployment, Oxa also deployed its MetaDriver product, a virtual testing and training suite that uses generative artificial intelligence, digital twins and simulation to accelerate machine learning and testing of self-driving technology before and during real-world use.