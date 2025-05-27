Norway’s autonomous bus moves into the fast lane

In the centre of Stavanger, an innovative project is underway that could significantly reshape the future of urban transport.

Since May 2022, a semi-autonomous bus, operating with one of the highest levels of autonomy globally, has been offering public transportation services in the coastal municipality. Managed by Kolumbus, the public transit authority (PTA) for Rogaland County – and in partnership with Applied Autonomy, Vy Buss, Adastec and Karsan – this project is demonstrating how autonomous vehicles can successfully operate in complex urban environments.

Unlike simpler autonomous vehicle trials that stick to controlled or isolated environments, Stavanger’s autonomous bus drives through the city centre, weaving through roundabouts, narrow streets and a mix of pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles. It’s a real-world proving ground for autonomous mobility, showing that the technology can operate effectively in everyday traffic scenarios.

The autonomous bus project began in 2022 with a vehicle that was around 85% autonomous, meaning a safety driver had to intervene in some situations. Today, the bus operates at 99% autonomy, with the safety driver only stepping in when necessary, such as navigating an unexpected obstacle or dealing with an improperly parked vehicle.

Espen Strand Henriksen, business developer at Kolumbus, told Computer Weekly that one of the bus’s most groundbreaking achievements is operating through a tunnel, which is a first for autonomous buses. The bus relies on LiDAR and odometry for navigation in the tunnel.

Applied Autonomy, a key partner, provides software that makes the project possible and that connects the vehicles to a cloud-based fleet management system. The company’s CEO Olav Madland explained that its software platform xFlow enables fleet operators to efficiently manage multiple autonomous vehicles in real-time. The platform integrates AI with proprietary algorithms to ensure fast, low-latency responses for tasks such as navigation, scheduling, and obstacle detection.

“AI helps the bus make decisions in real-time, ensuring that it can respond to dynamic conditions on the road,” said Madland. “This is essential for ensuring that the system is not only reliable but also scalable and adaptable to different environments.”

But despite the cutting-edge tech, the project has faced its share of challenges. The bus’s sensors – primarily LiDAR – work in tandem with AI to detect objects, pedestrians, and other vehicles. While the technology has performed impressively in the field, there are still hurdles to overcome, particularly in dealing with unpredictable elements such as e-scooters or cyclists, common sights on Stavanger’s streets.