Brother's Art - stock.adobe.com
Norway’s autonomous bus moves into the fast lane
In a small but ambitious project in Stavanger, Norway, autonomous buses are proving they might one day solve a critical problem: the chronic shortage of bus drivers
In the centre of Stavanger, an innovative project is underway that could significantly reshape the future of urban transport.
Since May 2022, a semi-autonomous bus, operating with one of the highest levels of autonomy globally, has been offering public transportation services in the coastal municipality. Managed by Kolumbus, the public transit authority (PTA) for Rogaland County – and in partnership with Applied Autonomy, Vy Buss, Adastec and Karsan – this project is demonstrating how autonomous vehicles can successfully operate in complex urban environments.
Unlike simpler autonomous vehicle trials that stick to controlled or isolated environments, Stavanger’s autonomous bus drives through the city centre, weaving through roundabouts, narrow streets and a mix of pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles. It’s a real-world proving ground for autonomous mobility, showing that the technology can operate effectively in everyday traffic scenarios.
The autonomous bus project began in 2022 with a vehicle that was around 85% autonomous, meaning a safety driver had to intervene in some situations. Today, the bus operates at 99% autonomy, with the safety driver only stepping in when necessary, such as navigating an unexpected obstacle or dealing with an improperly parked vehicle.
Espen Strand Henriksen, business developer at Kolumbus, told Computer Weekly that one of the bus’s most groundbreaking achievements is operating through a tunnel, which is a first for autonomous buses. The bus relies on LiDAR and odometry for navigation in the tunnel.
Applied Autonomy, a key partner, provides software that makes the project possible and that connects the vehicles to a cloud-based fleet management system. The company’s CEO Olav Madland explained that its software platform xFlow enables fleet operators to efficiently manage multiple autonomous vehicles in real-time. The platform integrates AI with proprietary algorithms to ensure fast, low-latency responses for tasks such as navigation, scheduling, and obstacle detection.
“AI helps the bus make decisions in real-time, ensuring that it can respond to dynamic conditions on the road,” said Madland. “This is essential for ensuring that the system is not only reliable but also scalable and adaptable to different environments.”
But despite the cutting-edge tech, the project has faced its share of challenges. The bus’s sensors – primarily LiDAR – work in tandem with AI to detect objects, pedestrians, and other vehicles. While the technology has performed impressively in the field, there are still hurdles to overcome, particularly in dealing with unpredictable elements such as e-scooters or cyclists, common sights on Stavanger’s streets.
Addressing bus driver shortages
While the autonomous bus is an impressive technical achievement, the high upfront cost of the technology is a significant consideration. Autonomous vehicles are expensive to develop and deploying them at scale comes with a hefty price tag. However, the investment could pay off in the long term, particularly considering a critical issue facing public transit systems across Europe: the shortage of bus drivers.
According to the International Road Transport Union (IRU), Europe could have more than 275,000 unfilled bus and coach driver positions by 2028. Transit authorities have been struggling to fill thousands of bus driver vacancies, with some areas unable to meet the demand for public transportation workers. This labour gap has had ripple effects on bus services, leading to route cancellations, longer wait times and reduced frequency. Autonomous buses, while costly to deploy initially, are seen as a potential solution to this problem.
One of the most anticipated milestones for the Stavanger project is the complete removal of the safety driver, which is expected to happen in late 2025 or early 2026, depending on regulatory approvals. Reaching Level 4 autonomy, as defined by the SAE, means that the bus will be able to operate on specific, pre-programmed routes without human intervention.
Both Madland and Henriksen are confident that the technology is ready to make this leap. “Once the safety driver is removed, the vehicle will still be able to operate safely within its defined operational domain,” said Henriksen. “We are already beyond 99% autonomy, and with the right data and testing, we believe the bus will be fully capable of running without human intervention.”
A key advantage of autonomous buses, as implemented in Stavanger, is that they can operate on fixed, predictable routes, which significantly reduces the complexity of the technology. Unlike autonomous cars, which need to handle a wide range of unpredictable scenarios, autonomous buses on pre-programmed routes don’t face the same level of dynamic challenges.
While the technology continues to evolve, public acceptance remains one of the biggest hurdles to overcome. Many passengers in Stavanger are initially apprehensive about riding in a bus without a driver, even though the bus is already operating with a safety driver who does little more than monitor the system. The main concern is the unfamiliar situation – people are simply not used to trusting a machine to carry them safely through city streets.
“There’s a social barrier to overcome,” said Madland. “People are comfortable with autonomous vehicles when there’s a driver in the vehicle, but when that safety driver is removed, there’s a sense of unease. It’s the same as when elevators were first introduced – people were nervous at first, but over time, taking an elevator became the norm.”
Norway’s regulatory environment plays a key role in making this transition smoother. The government has set the stage for the gradual removal of safety drivers, provided the technology is proven safe and reliable. In addition, the team has been conducting rigorous risk assessments and testing in real-world conditions – such as snow and ice, which are common in Norway – before seeking approval for full autonomy.
While Stavanger’s autonomous buses are currently operating on a small scale, the lessons learned here are being closely watched by cities and transport authorities around the world. The initiative has already attracted international interest, with representatives from countries such as the US, Japan and Germany visiting Stavanger to see firsthand how autonomous buses are being integrated into the public transport system there.
Henriksen believes that this project is only the beginning of a much larger shift in public transport. “As more cities face driver shortages, autonomous buses will become an essential part of the transportation ecosystem,” he said. “In some cases, they might be the only viable option to keep public transport running smoothly.”