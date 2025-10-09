AI and autonomous vehicles drive UAE’s first commercial electric truck fleet

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken a significant leap toward autonomous and sustainable transportation with the launch of the nation’s first commercial fleet of self-driving electric trucks.

The milestone, realised through a partnership between Evocargo, a developer of autonomous logistics solutions, and RAK Ceramics, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of ceramics and sanitaryware, signals how automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and sustainability are converging to reshape the region’s logistics sector.

Deployed in Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Jazeera Al Hamra industrial zone, the fleet of Evocargo N1 trucks is now transporting RAK Ceramics’ products between facilities, demonstrating that autonomous, zero-emission transport is no longer a futuristic concept, but a practical solution for daily operations.

Each truck can travel up to 200km per charge and operates continuously, pausing only for simultaneous loading or unloading and charging - a real-world example of how AI-driven mobility can meet commercial logistics demands.

At the core of the N1 is a fifth-generation autopilot system coupled with an AI-powered multi-sensor perception platform. LIDARs, sonars, and cameras continuously feed data into a computing unit that interprets road signs, pedestrian movement, and infrastructure features in real time, enabling the vehicles to navigate dynamic environments safely and efficiently.

“This launch proves autonomous, zero-emission transport is no longer a concept, but a viable solution for daily commercial operations. It’s a transformative step for UAE’s logistics sector – enhancing supply chains, boosting efficiency, and reducing environmental impact,” said Shaheem Musthafa, CEO of Evocargo Autonomous Logistic Services in UAE.

“Our robots-as-a-service model makes this innovation accessible and scalable, offering businesses subscription-based access to autonomous vehicles without upfront costs,”

The initiative also reflects the UAE’s broader sustainability ambitions. As one of the first countries in the Middle East to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050, the UAE has been actively investing in green transport, smart mobility, and AI-enabled logistics.

By replacing traditional diesel-powered trucks with autonomous electric vehicles, companies like RAK Ceramics are directly contributing to the nation’s low-carbon transition while improving operational performance.

“Integrating autonomous electric trucks into logistics operations reflects both a commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility,” said a RAK Ceramics spokesperson. “This supports our operational efficiency while contributing directly to our environmental, social, and governance roadmap.”

Beyond sustainability, the project is part of the UAE’s wider autonomous transport strategy, including Dubai’s target of having 25% of all transportation to be autonomous by 2030. By combining cutting-edge AI, electrification, and continuous data-driven operations, the initiative illustrates how the UAE is creating a new blueprint for industrial logistics, positioning itself as a global testbed for future mobility technologies.

The deployment of the Evocargo N1 fleet is not only a milestone for the companies involved but also a tangible example of how autonomous, AI-driven, and sustainable logistics can transform supply chains. As the UAE continues to integrate smart mobility solutions and green initiatives across sectors, projects like this highlight the potential for AI and electrification to drive efficiency, reduce emissions, and reshape the future of industrial transport across the region.