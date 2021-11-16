Can UAE become a world leader in AI?

In 2017, Omar Sultan Al Olama, the world’s first minister for artificial intelligence (AI), published his strategy to make the UAE a global leader in AI by 2031. The plan was approved by the UAE Cabinet in 2019.

Now, two years after ratification, the government has already taken significant steps. Whether or not the UAE becomes a world leader in AI by 2031, it certainly stands a good chance of taking the lead in its region. PwC estimates that while the Middle East will only capture 2% of the global benefits of AI by 2030, the UAE will enjoy the most growth, with AI accounting for 13.6% of GDP by 2030.

The first part of the strategy is for the UAE to be an early adopter of AI technology, primarily in government and five more priority sectors: resources and energy, logistics and transport, tourism and hospitality, healthcare, and cyber security. The second part is for the UAE to develop regional capabilities so that one day, the country will be a net exporter of artificial intelligence.

The government wants to initially “build a reputation as an AI destination”. To this end, the State Ministry for Artificial Intelligence identified uses cases in each of the priority sectors and began funding pilot projects. The government also provides incentives to local companies to partner with global players to bid on projects, hoping that some of the outside experts will set up an office in the UAE. Several pilots are already underway.

In the resources and energy sector, for example, the State Ministry for Artificial Intelligence is looking for AI services that make energy saving decisions, taking particular interest in Demand Side Response (DSR) systems, which facilitate communication between businesses and the power grid to adjust motors and pumps in response to variations in power frequency.

Another example of work in the same sector is that Abu Dhabi is actively seeking AI solutions to help residents find out exactly where water and electricity are wasted in their houses so they can minimise consumption and save money.

As for logistics and transport, both Dubai and Abu Dhabi have major international airports, serving a combined total of more than 90 million people every year. The ministry sees huge opportunities to increase efficiency by using AI solutions for traffic management, baggage handling and aeroplane boarding.

Autonomous vehicles In the same sector, the UAE plans to make 25% of vehicles on the road autonomous by 2030. As part of that strategy, Abu Dhabi says it will launch a pilot project for driverless taxis by the end of 2021. During the first stage, three self-driving taxis will operate in certain parts of the city. For the second stage, the number of autonomous vehicles will be increased to over 10 and more places will be served. Just in case the AI isn't up to the task, a safety officer will be in the driver's seat of the car to take over as needed. As for tourism and hospitality, the strategy calls for using AI systems to improve the experience of tourists by predicting their needs and offering services that are customised. To solve other problems in the sector, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi partnered with Sojern, a US-based company that offers AI-powered marketing for the travel industry. The partners ran a pilot that reached more than three million people, increasing direct hotel bookings in the region.

Abu Dhabi’s fledgling artificial intelligence university is part of a highly ambitious 30-year plan to transform the UAE’s economy and culture.

University in UAE aims to enable students, businesses and governments to increase the use of artificial intelligence technology. In the healthcare sector, the government intends to provide data to train AI algorithms to predict risks associated with genetic conditions, and to provide better care to people with rare diseases. One of the reasons for providing local patient data is to encourage companies to focus on some of the diseases that are prevalent in the UAE, some of which have been largely ignored by global pharmaceutical companies. For the cyber security domain, the ministry is looking for ways to apply AI to head off a growing number of threats. The ministry encourages local companies to partner with global players to help overcome the challenges. An example of the trend to bring in outside expertise is the case where Spectrami, a Dubai-based leader in cyber security services, partnered with CYR3CON to use AI-driven prediction software to head off threats in the Middle East.