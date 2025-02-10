UAE eyes quantum computing for financial services

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is raising awareness of the potential of quantum computing in financial services to make sure they don’t miss out on a huge opportunity.

The financial sector is known for using huge amounts of data to improve services and, at the same time, make a profit. Naturally, finance companies in the UAE are looking very closely at how they might take advantage of quantum computing, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Dubai is a big financial centre, and like Abu Dhabi, invests heavily in technological innovation.

According to Oswaldo Zapata, theoretical physicist and consultant for quantum computing in finance in the UAE, Abu Dhabi has made significant investments in the development of quantum computing. “The Quantum Research Center [a subsidiary of the Technology Innovation Institute] is known today as one of the main research centres in the world,” he says.

While the research at the Quantum Research Center is not specifically applied to finance, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is aware of the future of quantum computing and has hired a leading team that has carried out research and is committed to promoting quantum computing for finance.

“One of its directors in particular – a well-known quant named Marcos Lopez de Prado – is an active participant and strong advocate for investing in a workforce that understands the transformative power of quantum computing,” says Zapata.

In January 2024, a technical conference dedicated to discussing current research in quantum computing for finance took place in Abu Dhabi. The conference was organised by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). “This is at least the second conference of this type they have organised in recent years,” says Zapata. “This is an example of the degree of commitment that the UAE has to the subject.”

How financial services companies could benefit from quantum Zapata adds: “Quantum computers are expected to speed up many of the most expensive computations – by that, I mean computationally demanding tasks, slow and resource intensive in other words. In many sectors, experts are already trying to figure out how quantum algorithms, particularly those that can be implemented on near-term quantum computers, can help accelerate many processes. And finance is no exception.” According to Zapata, quantum computing could be applied to three application areas in finance. The first is in optimising portfolios. As the number of assets that could be included in a portfolio grows, the job of optimising the mix becomes exponentially more complicated, to the point where it becomes impossible for classical computers to accomplish within a human lifetime. The second application area is in speeding up Monte Carlo simulations, which are used, for example, to predict prices. By analysing historical price movements, data analysts try to make predictions about future changes, which could give them a huge advantage in the market. Like portfolio optimisation, Monte Carlo simulations grow exponentially in complexity as the number of data points grow. Here again, quantum computing technology would give a company a big advantage. The third areas where quantum computing might be applied in financial services is machine learning. Finance companies typically have a huge amount of data to train artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. Quantum machine learning would help companies in the sector gain an advantage. There is a lot of talk about how, once they can solve practical problems, quantum computers will be able tackle many problems that cannot be solved by traditional computers. However, even if both classical computers and their quantum counterparts can solve the same problems, there are still three other scenarios where companies in the finance sector might opt for quantum, according to Zapata. The first is that even if a classical computer can find a more accurate answer than a quantum computer, the quantum machine might find a close approximation must faster. Speed is very often of the essence in financial services. The second is that in cases where a classical computer can solve a problem, it may require an exorbitantly expensive one – a less costly quantum computer might do the job. And third is that a quantum computer may consume less energy.