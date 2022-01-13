CW+ Premium Content/CW Middle East
CW Middle East: What does Saudi Arabia’s autonomous vehicle agenda mean for the world?
If all goes according to plan, within a few years, one million people will live in Saudi Arabia’s ‘city of the future’ – and every one of them will depend on a fleet of self-driving cars. Also in this issue, read about the UAE's bid to become a world-leading location for artificial intelligence innovation.
Features in this issue
What does Saudi Arabia’s autonomous vehicle agenda mean to the rest of the world?
Can UAE become a world leader in AI?
The UAE has launched multiple programmes as it bids to be a world-leading location for artificial intelligence innovation
UAE joins the race to produce a usable quantum computer
As part of its ongoing effort to keep up with the latest technology, the United Arab Emirates has begun work on the region’s first quantum computer