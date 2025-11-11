Abu Dhabi accelerates autonomous mobility push with 29 commercial partnerships

Abu Dhabi has unveiled 29 commercial deployment agreements for autonomous mobility technologies, signalling the emirate’s strongest move yet to position itself at the forefront of next-generation transport and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven logistics.

Announced by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) during the first Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (ADAW), the agreements span land, air and industrial applications, and bring together companies including K2, LODD Autonomous, Autologix, Sinaha, TractEasy, MLG and Space42. More importantly, they represent a coordinated national effort to build a full-stack ecosystem, combining R&D, regulation, infrastructure and commercialisation to accelerate autonomous systems from pilot to deployment.

While cities across the US, Europe and Asia are conducting isolated trials, Abu Dhabi is developing what officials describe as an integrated, multi-modal autonomy environment. Overseen by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), the framework establishes unified rules and testing conditions across drones, ground robots, autonomous cargo vehicles and AI-driven electric fleets.

“Abu Dhabi is leading the transformation in smart mobility and logistics,” said ADIO director general Badr Al-Olama. He described the 29 agreements as “a defining moment, where autonomous technologies begin to function as a viable and vital part of the global economy”.

The projects span e-commerce delivery with Talabat, Noon and Aramex; cold-chain medical transport with PureLab; logistics and robotics pilots with Sinaha; and the deployment of Level 4 autonomous cargo vehicles through a partnership between Autologix and Emirates Post. These initiatives operate within a shared regulatory and cyber security framework, with infrastructure designed to allow large-scale, city-wide assessment of how autonomous vehicles interact with roads, airspace and industrial zones.