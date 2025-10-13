Interview: Shaping the future of AI in the UAE

Chiara Marcati’s move from consulting to AI71 was motivated by a desire to see technology create tangible, human-centred impact. “After years in consulting, I realised I wanted to combine my technical skills with the ability to make a direct difference for people and organizations,” she says.

“AI71 offered the perfect balance between innovation, business transformation, and seeing the outcomes of our work in real time.”

At AI71, the AI company created by Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council, Marcati works on projects that go beyond coding or algorithms: “My role is to help organisations integrate AI into the way they operate, to ensure that technology adoption is meaningful and creates real value,” she says.

For her, the excitement comes from tackling complex business problems and transforming processes in ways that improve efficiency, decision-making, and everyday work.

A new AI ecosystem emerging in Abu Dhabi Unlike traditional tech ventures that evolve in isolation, AI71 sits within a government-orchestrated ecosystem built to accelerate AI adoption across every layer of industry and public administration. Abu Dhabi is not just investing in AI talent or infrastructure separately, it is orchestrating research centres, sovereign compute capabilities, global partnerships and new AI governance roles into a single strategic framework. The UAE was among the first countries in the world to appoint a minister of artificial intelligence, signalling early on that AI was a national economic and social priority. Today, ministries and major institutions across the UAE are appointing chief AI officers and AI advisors to ensure that AI strategy is embedded into operational workflows rather than treated as an isolated innovation track. “It’s a bold strategy,” Marcati says. “Other countries are watching because the UAE is not waiting for AI to evolve around them, they are building the infrastructure, the regulation and the talent pipeline at the same time. That’s what makes it unique.”