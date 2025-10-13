Microsoft and the UAE: Driving AI from strategy to real impact

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) ambition to become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) was one of the most discussed points at the Gitex 2025 conference in Dubai.

Across government agencies and enterprise boardrooms, AI is now a key part of strategy, operations, and public services. Microsoft says it is playing a central role in this journey, helping organisations move from experimenting with AI to achieving real, measurable results.

“For the past three years, AI has been in experimentation,” says Rima Seeman, director of AI and enterprise solutions at Microsoft. “Now we’re moving into what I call the era of the AI frontier company with organisations that are AI-powered and human-led.”

Microsoft is guiding organisations through a threefold approach - providing AI assistants for repetitive tasks; creating co-employee AI agents to enhance workflows; and deploying AI co-strategists that support leaders in decision-making.

“These agents aren’t just demos. They help employees and executives act on insights in real time, which is critical to adoption at scale,” adds Seeman.

Supporting CIOs and the AI journey Adopting AI at scale is about more than technology, it requires infrastructure, skills, and governance: “First, you need a modern cloud environment,” Seeman says. Microsoft has invested heavily in datacentres across the UAE, giving organisations the scale needed for AI workloads while ensuring data residency and compliance. Equally important is talent development. “Last year alone, we trained 100,000 government employees, and our goal is one million learners by 2027,” she says. These programmes equip CIOs, IT leaders, and staff with the knowledge needed to adopt AI responsibly and effectively. Through partnerships with initiatives such as G42’s Responsible AI Centre in Abu Dhabi, Microsoft aims to ensure that AI systems are safe, secure, and compliant. “It’s about mutual accountability, our frameworks are open so organisations can adopt AI safely and confidently,” says Seeman.