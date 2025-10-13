IRStone - stock.adobe.com
Microsoft and the UAE: Driving AI from strategy to real impact
Exploring how Microsoft and the UAE are turning AI ambition into practical solutions, empowering talent, and guiding CIOs to adopt AI at scale
The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) ambition to become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) was one of the most discussed points at the Gitex 2025 conference in Dubai.
Across government agencies and enterprise boardrooms, AI is now a key part of strategy, operations, and public services. Microsoft says it is playing a central role in this journey, helping organisations move from experimenting with AI to achieving real, measurable results.
“For the past three years, AI has been in experimentation,” says Rima Seeman, director of AI and enterprise solutions at Microsoft. “Now we’re moving into what I call the era of the AI frontier company with organisations that are AI-powered and human-led.”
Microsoft is guiding organisations through a threefold approach - providing AI assistants for repetitive tasks; creating co-employee AI agents to enhance workflows; and deploying AI co-strategists that support leaders in decision-making.
“These agents aren’t just demos. They help employees and executives act on insights in real time, which is critical to adoption at scale,” adds Seeman.
Supporting CIOs and the AI journey
Adopting AI at scale is about more than technology, it requires infrastructure, skills, and governance: “First, you need a modern cloud environment,” Seeman says.
Microsoft has invested heavily in datacentres across the UAE, giving organisations the scale needed for AI workloads while ensuring data residency and compliance.
Equally important is talent development. “Last year alone, we trained 100,000 government employees, and our goal is one million learners by 2027,” she says.
These programmes equip CIOs, IT leaders, and staff with the knowledge needed to adopt AI responsibly and effectively. Through partnerships with initiatives such as G42’s Responsible AI Centre in Abu Dhabi, Microsoft aims to ensure that AI systems are safe, secure, and compliant.
“It’s about mutual accountability, our frameworks are open so organisations can adopt AI safely and confidently,” says Seeman.
A national AI vision
The UAE has taken a unique approach to AI governance. “The UAE appointed the first minister of AI, and now every ministry has chief AI officers and advisors embedded in operational workflows,” Seeman explains.
“Other countries are watching because the UAE is not waiting for AI to evolve around them, they are building infrastructure, regulation, and talent simultaneously.”
This strategy is producing results. Microsoft partners with government agencies and enterprises to implement AI in practical, high-impact ways.
“With [the Department of Government Enablement in Abu Dhabi], for example, we’ve enhanced citizen engagement through AI-driven services. Rakbank has automated KYC (know your customer) processes to improve financial workflows.
Microsoft’s work in the UAE goes beyond technology delivery. The company collaborates with local talent, enterprises, and global tech partners to create a comprehensive AI ecosystem.
“It’s about building a talent hub, attracting local and international experts, and exporting successful use cases to the world,” she says. The company also works closely with CIOs in the region, helping integrate AI into their organisations’ operations and strategic plans.
“By investing in people and infrastructure, the UAE is creating an environment where AI can flourish. It’s a privilege to be part of this journey. We’re helping organisations move from experimentation to impact, from strategy to action, and from isolated solutions to a national AI ecosystem that delivers both economic and social value.”
- How the UAE is using AI to transform healthcare-The UAE’s decision to appoint AI leaders in every ministry signals a shift - in healthcare, success is measured not only in cost savings, but in efficiency, sustainability, and better patient outcomes.
- AI and big data: Driving the UAE’s smart transport revolution - From real-time passenger insights to predictive maintenance, the UAE is leveraging AI and advanced data platforms to transform mobility, enhance efficiency, and set a global benchmark in intelligent transport.
