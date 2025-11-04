UAE Sovereign Launchpad begins nationwide roll-out with support from e& and AWS

In a major step forward for the United Arab Emirates’ digital transformation agenda, global technology group e& and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced the commercial launch of the UAE Sovereign Launchpad, a secure, compliant, locally managed cloud platform designed to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud adoption across government and regulated industries. The announcement marks the full operational readiness of the platform, which is now available to public and private sector organisations across the country.

Powered by AWS and offered by e&, the UAE Sovereign Launchpad is endorsed by the UAE Cybersecurity Council and aligned with the UAE’s National Cloud Security Policy. It provides a trusted environment for deploying all workloads while ensuring data residency, governance and compliance within the UAE.

“The UAE Sovereign Launchpad marks a significant milestone in our nation’s digital transformation journey,” said H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of cyber security for the UAE government and chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council. “This collaboration between e& and AWS demonstrates how we can leverage global cloud innovation while adhering to the UAE National Cloud Security Policy requirements. By providing a framework that aligns with our National Cloud Security Policy, we are enabling government entities and regulated industries to accelerate their adoption of advanced cloud and AI technologies.”

The launchpad is hosted in the AWS Middle East (UAE) region and managed by e& enterprise, arriving at a time when sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, space, oil and gas, and non-profits face mounting pressure to modernise while safeguarding critical data.

“We are proud to deliver this unique platform that accelerates secure cloud adoption in the UAE. Together with AWS and the UAE Cybersecurity Council, we are empowering organisations to meet compliance and regulatory objectives without compromising innovation or agility,” said Khalid Murshed, CEO of e& enterprise. “With the UAE Sovereign Launchpad now live, organisations can deploy workloads on AWS cloud with confidence knowing that compliance and security are foundational principles built into the platform’s architecture.”

The Sovereign Launchpad is built with zero-trust security principles, in-country key management options and automated compliance reporting, enabling organisations to focus on innovation while maintaining full control over their data and operations. It represents a new phase in the UAE’s cloud journey, moving from concept and collaboration to national-scale readiness, and supports the country’s “We the UAE 2031” vision for a resilient and digitally empowered future.

“Built with UAE regulatory compliance and zero-trust principles, the UAE Sovereign Launchpad delivers a production-ready cloud architecture hosted within the UAE and managed by e& enterprise,” said Tanuja Randery, managing director and vice-president of AWS for EMEA. “The full roll-out of the launchpad marks a pivotal moment for regional digital transformation, empowering public and private sector organisations to accelerate their journey to the cloud with confidence.”

The launchpad is the latest milestone in a deepening strategic alliance between AWS and e&. In 2024, the two companies announced a US$1bn partnership aimed at accelerating digital transformation across the UAE. That collaboration took centre stage again last week at Gitex Global 2025 in Dubai, where AWS and e& unveiled the “AI Nation – Afaaq” programme, a nationwide initiative to train 30,000 people in artificial intelligence and machine learning through the e& Academy.

This talent development effort complements the infrastructure goals of the Sovereign Launchpad, ensuring that the UAE’s workforce is equipped to thrive in an AI-driven economy. The programme reflects a shared commitment to building a digitally skilled population and advancing the UAE’s leadership in emerging technologies.

The UAE Sovereign Launchpad was first announced in May 2025 as part of a broader initiative to support cloud and AI adoption across regulated sectors. Its commercial availability now provides every regulated organisation in the UAE with an immediate path to in-country cloud deployment, a critical enabler for digital modernisation, operational agility and national cyber resilience.