UAE’s e& enterprise drives growth with AI and sovereign cloud

As enterprises in the Middle East accelerate their digital transformation journeys, e& enterprise is positioning itself at the forefront of innovation, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and emerging technologies to deliver measurable business outcomes. Majd Coussa, acting chief revenue officer (CRO), explains how the company is turning momentum from major industry events into tangible results for clients.

“At e& enterprise, we don’t just demonstrate technology, we demonstrate impact,” says Coussa. “Our UAE Sovereign Launchpad, now fully operational, is a catalyst for regulated sectors to innovate confidently within national compliance. This is already translating into faster time-to-value for ministries, energy, finance and healthcare, without compromising policy or control.”

Beyond sovereign cloud solutions, e& enterprise is actively scaling live transformation projects that bridge technology and real-world outcomes. Initiatives such as the Miral B2B Metaverse, DMCC Smart District and the Ministry of Justice Digital Ecosystem are delivering measurable improvements in efficiency, sustainability and citizen experience.

The company’s collaborations with global technology leaders are another cornerstone of its strategy. “We announced a strategic partnership with Intel and Dell Technologies to introduce a sovereign inference AI platform,” says Coussa. “This enables enterprises and government agencies to deploy high-performance AI inferencing capabilities securely, meeting strict data residency requirements while optimising performance at scale. Our SLM [small language models] in a Box initiative with AWS [Amazon Web Services] and Intel is another step towards democratising AI adoption, giving organisations a clearer path forward.”

Looking ahead, Coussa highlights how insights from market interactions are shaping e& enterprise’s 2025 strategy. “We saw strong interest from regional and global partners to co-develop solutions in AI security, predictive analytics and industry AI agents, particularly in energy, logistics and government, where demand for scalable AI is accelerating. Most importantly, we heard directly from our customers what digital technologies will transform their businesses and deliver value outcomes.”

Balancing data sovereignty with scalability remains a priority. “The UAE Sovereign Launchpad is pre-built and regulator-aligned, hosted locally in the AWS UAE region and managed by e& enterprise,” says Coussa. “It ensures data stays within the UAE while allowing organisations to innovate at speed, giving them the best of both worlds.”

For e& enterprise, technology adoption is not an end in itself. “Our focus is ensuring that every technology we deliver, whether AI, cyber security, IoT [intenet of things], or cloud, drives a clear business outcome,” Coussa notes. “Through our Digital Transformation Consulting practice, we help clients define their vision, assess readiness and design roadmaps aligned with measurable objectives. From there, our domain experts bring strategies to life, automating operations with AI, improving efficiency with IoT, and protecting trust with cyber security. We measure impact in faster time-to-market, reduced costs, enhanced customer experiences and increased resilience.”

Looking beyond 2025, Coussa outlines three key priorities for sustainable growth: scaling sovereign and AI-enabled cloud frameworks across new sectors, deepening cyber security resilience at national and enterprise levels, and embedding AI agents and automation into everyday workflows. “Our vision is to make digital transformation not just faster, but smarter, safer and more human-centric,” he concludes.