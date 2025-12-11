Qatar launches Qai to accelerate national and regional AI ambitions

Qatar has unveiled Qai, a national artificial intelligence (AI) company designed to push the country deeper into the global AI race and support its long-term economic transformation under Qatar National Vision 2030.

Backed by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the initiative signals the state’s intention to build sovereign digital capabilities, attract international AI talent and strengthen its position in the fast-evolving Gulf technology landscape.

Qai will focus on developing and operating AI infrastructure, including high-performance computing, and offering the tools needed to deploy AI systems responsibly and at scale. While the company is headquartered in Qatar, its remit is global: it will invest in AI technologies and collaborate with international research institutions, technology firms and strategic investors to expand Qatar’s influence in the AI ecosystem.

The creation of Qai comes at a moment when AI is becoming a geopolitical priority across the Middle East. Saudi Arabia is investing billions through its National Strategy for Data and AI (NSDAI), and has launched large-scale programmes in cloud, compute and model development.

The UAE has appointed the world’s first minister of state for AI, built national AI research institutions such as the Technology Innovation Institute, and has begun deploying sovereign-grade generative AI (GenAI) systems across government and industry. Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman are also developing AI adoption frameworks that link digital transformation with economic diversification.

Within this regional context, Qatar’s move is both strategic and timely. While the country has invested for years in research centres, smart cities and digital government, it has lacked a dedicated AI entity with the scale and mandate to unify national efforts. Qai aims to close that gap by acting as a central platform for AI development, commercialisation and policy alignment.

According to the organisation, Qai’s mission is grounded in the principle that AI must be built around social benefit and public trust. The company intends to support governments, enterprises and researchers in developing AI systems that reflect local values and meet strict requirements around security and transparency. It will also provide a pathway for global AI companies seeking responsible, well-regulated entry into the Gulf market.

“As AI reshapes industries around the world, our mission is to ensure this transformation is guided by trust and remains centred on people,” said Abdulla Al Misnad, chairman of Qai. “Qai embodies our commitment to keeping people and communities at the heart of AI development.

“By building the capabilities that empower governments, companies and innovators to adopt AI with confidence, and by acting as a trusted partner within the global AI ecosystem, we aim to advance regional leadership and enhance Qatar’s competitiveness on the international stage.”

The launch of Qai illustrates how Gulf economies are no longer simply adopters of emerging technologies, but increasingly architects of their own AI strategies. Qatar sees the creation of a sovereign AI company as essential not only for economic diversification, but also for national resilience, ensuring that critical sectors such as healthcare, finance, transport and energy can leverage AI in a secure and controlled way.