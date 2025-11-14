Qatar Airways checks in SD-WAN to take operations to higher altitude

As airlines face the dual challenge of rising passenger volumes and increasingly complex digital operations, legacy networks are being stretched to unprecedented levels of tolerance, making it harder to keep global outstations connected, secure and resilient. To overcome these pressures, Qatar Airways has rolled out SITA’s next-generation software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN).

One of the world’s leading airlines, Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport. It was also the first airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001).

The agreement technology across Qatar’s international outstations marks the first large-scale SD-WAN deployment for a major global airline by the leading provider of IT and communications technology for airlines and airports.

For Qatar Airways, the strategy to deploy an SD-WAN is said to be about more than just added connectivity. Its hub-and-spoke network already links more than 172 destinations with 250 aircraft, and the new digital backbone is being built to support what SITA called a “seamless” expansion and a “truly connected” passenger journey.

“We have always been committed to adopting innovations that strengthen our operations and elevate the passenger journey and experience,” said Qatar Airways CIO Suhail Kadri. “Our collaboration with SITA reflects that vision. Together, we are building a network that supports our growth ambitions and sets a new standard for how airlines connect and operate worldwide.”

The roll-out covered more than 350 outstation sites and multiple datacentres. It aims to address long-standing issues with latency and bandwidth, making sure essential applications always get priority. For passengers, this should translate into shorter waits, faster access to digital services, and a consistently connected and improved experience.

The SD-WAN replaces legacy networks with a flexible, software-based system that intelligently routes data across multiple connections, including MPLS, broadband and dedicated internet, and LTE/5G accesses, choosing the optimal path in real time. This, assured SITA, would mean faster response times, fewer outages and greater resilience for mission-critical airline systems that must work smoothly across hundreds of sites worldwide.

In addition, cyber security is being further strengthened. The managed network uses multiple layers of protection to keep sensitive data safe and operations running smoothly. This includes secure channels for all data, strict access controls to ensure only the right people can connect, and a zero-trust approach that continuously verifies every user and device. Together, these safeguards reduce the risk of cyber attacks and give Qatar Airways the confidence that its global operations are protected end to end.

By adopting SD-WAN, SITA was confident that Qatar Airways was future-proofing its operations while setting a precedent for others to follow. “Airlines everywhere are grappling with soaring traffic volumes, rising security threats and the need to modernise creaking legacy infrastructure,” said SITA Middle East and Africa president Selim Bouri.

“SD-WAN is a game changer because it delivers the speed, resilience and protection needed to keep operations running seamlessly at global scale. With Qatar Airways, we’re seeing a flagship example of how next-generation networks can unlock new levels of efficiency and customer experience across the industry.”