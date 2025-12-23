UK government further expands rural 4G coverage through SRN

The UK government has reached a milestone in its programme to boost rural connectivity, announcing that more than 100 mobile network masts in traditionally underserved regions have been upgraded to deliver 4G coverage from all major mobile network operators.

Launched in 2020, the £1.3bn Shared Rural Network (SRN) programme is a joint initiative between the government and the UK’s four mobile network operators – EE, VMO2, Three and Vodafone – to extend 4G connectivity to 95% of the UK’s landmass by the end of 2025. The founding principle is that through both public and private investment, new and existing phone masts will be built or upgraded across the UK to close down so-called rural mobile notspots.

Under the scheme, the four operators committed to improving 4G coverage and levelling up connectivity across the UK, which has seen them invest in a shared network of new and existing phone masts, overseen by a jointly owned company called Digital Mobile Spectrum Limited (DMSL). The operators’ £532m investment has been complemented by more than £501m in government funding.

According to the latest Connected nations report from UK communications regulator Ofcom, 96% of the UK now has coverage from at least one mobile network operator, up from 91% when the programme started in March 2020. To date, the SRN programme has already delivered mobile coverage to an extra 9,500 premises and 1,400km of roads.

These improvements are said to be transforming connectivity in areas that were previously not served by all mobile network operators.

Across Wales, Scotland and England, 105 masts have been upgraded over the past year – 44 in Wales, 33 in Scotland and 28 in England – providing reliable coverage to over 400 businesses.

In addition, 4019km2 is the cumulative area of the UK predicted to be reached with an outdoor 4G signal from all mobile networks through the new masts. New coverage will also be available in 10 national parks across England, Scotland and Wales, including Eryri National Park and the Lake District.

Commenting on the upgrade, UK telecoms minister Liz Lloyd said: “More of Britain’s rural communities are finally getting the connection they’ve been waiting for as we deck the hills with 4G coverage. These 100 upgraded masts mean businesses can ring up sales, families can video call their loved ones this Christmas without buffering mid-conversation, and our beautiful rural areas can attract the investment, jobs and tourism they need to thrive … rural communities are finally getting the connections they deserve, boosting opportunity and growth as we drive forward plans for national renewal.”

Ben Roome, CEO of SRN delivery partner Mova, said Christmas is a time for connection, and this year, more rural communities than ever would be able to share that spirit.

“With the 100th site activated, in Llanfair on the border between England and Wales, these publicly funded masts can connect families, friends and businesses across a cumulative area of over 4,000km2, irrespective of mobile provider. This achievement is a testament to what can be accomplished when government and industry work together. Since the Shared Rural Network began, 4G coverage from all four operators has grown from 66% to over 81% of the UK, an increase equivalent to the size of Wales and Northern Ireland combined,” he added.