UK mobile improves but digital divides persist

Mobile connectivity across the UK is becoming faster and more responsive on average; a marked gap still persists between the quality of experience in urban and rural areas; and the gap between the best and worst-performing local authorities remains significant, according to research from Ookla.

The analyst’s Speedtest Intelligence report for 2025 takes an overview of mobile network performance across the UK, focusing on outcomes at local authority level and how those outcomes have changed over time.

The study was based on millions of samples from mobile devices connected to a cellular network, comparing results from Q1–Q3 2025 with the same period in 2024. For each local authority, the report considered not only typical speeds, but also the experience of slower connections, and the relationship between population density and mobile outcomes. At UK and country (nation) level, it drew on national aggregate metrics (2025 to date) for the UK, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Fundamentally, the research found that population density correlates strongly with better outcomes, and that practically, the findings illuminate the urban-rural digital divide, showing that where you live in the UK largely dictates your mobile experience.

Analysis of local authority outcomes revealed what Ookla called the “stark” extent of regional variation in and across nations in the UK. Despite the general upward shift in the overall local authority distribution over the past year across key mobile performance indicators, the range remains large and many rural local authority areas are still stuck with not-spots despite the progress of the government’s shared rural network (SRN) scheme. Areas that were strong performers in 2024 generally remained strong, and many of the weakest authorities in 2024 still sit near the bottom of the distribution in 2025.

On a country level, UK mobile performance improved notably between 2024 and 2025, with the national median download speed rising from approximately 55.02Mbps to 63.03Mbps. This represented a year-on-year increase of around 15%. Median upload speeds inched up from 7.80Mbps to 8.21Mbps, while median latency improved marginally from 52ms to 50ms.

England and Northern Ireland saw the strongest gains, while Wales remained the slowest nation and Scotland’s median slipped from 49.13 to 46.05Mbps despite improvements in several local authorities. Overall, though, the UK rates badly compared with European peers such as Germany and the Republic of Ireland.

Drilling deeper, the study showed that the gap between local authorities remained stark. In Q1–Q3 2025, median speeds ranged from just over 10Mbps in the Shetland Islands to just over 100Mbps in Leicester. Around 28% of local authorities had fewer than 60% of test samples meeting a 25Mbps download threshold, indicating persistently poor connectivity for many in the UK.

Including the aforementioned Leicester, top performers included Nottingham, Derby, Bridge of Don, Thurrock and Stoke-on-Trent. These areas typically combine median download speeds in the mid-80s to 100Mbps, roughly three-quarters or more of samples reaching 25Mbps, and relatively strong results even in the slowest 10th percentile (generally around 8–11Mbps).

In addition to the Shetland Islands, the country’s weakest performers included the Isle of Anglesey, Fermanagh and Omagh, Denbighshire, Pembrokeshire, Orkney, and Cornwall. These areas have median download speeds mostly in the mid-teens to low-20s – excluding the Shetland Islands – with less than half of samples reaching 25Mbps and 10th-percentile speeds typically in the 1.5–3Mbps range, highlighting large not-spots for a significant share of users there.

Looking at the companies driving the industry, the study noted that heavy capital spending by the UK’s operators was driving improved outcomes. It added that the UK remains one of only a handful of countries in Europe and globally where at least three operators have “aggressively” deployed 5G standalone across a significant footprint.

Virgin Media O2 has already reported 70% population coverage and BT/EE boasts a similar level. VodafoneThree has committed to invest £11bn in its UK network over the next decade, including £1.3bn of capex in year one.